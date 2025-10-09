2 men arrested after trying to steal over $5K worth of items from area pawn shop, police say

Attempted theft at area Cashland Photo contributed by City of Fairfield Police Department (via Facebook) (Bryan Carnes/City of Fairfield Police Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

FAIRFIELD — Two men were arrested after police say they tried to steal over $5,000 worth of items from an area pawn shop on Monday.

Fairfield Police wrote in a social media post that officers responded around 6:10 a.m. to Cashland on Dixie Highway on reports that two men were breaking into a storage container behind the building.

Officers responded and initiated a traffic stop on their vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot.

They arrested Anthony Armacost, 49, and Donald Collett, 42. The officers also recovered over $5,700 worth of items, according to Fairfield Police.

Online jail records indicate that both suspects are in the Butler County Jail.

While handling this incident, a Fairfield Officer received a report of a stolen license plate. It turned out that the plate on the vehicle was used in the Cashland attempted theft.

The plate was returned to its owner.

