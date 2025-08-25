2 men arrested for breaking into Paycor stadium, 1 attempting to steal barbecue smoker

Paycor Stadium (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Two men were arrested after they allegedly broke into Paycor Stadium early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Court documents obtained by our news partners WCPO-9 TV, show that 19-year-old Kaleb Truong was taken into custody on Sunday after he broke into Paycor Stadium.

TRENDING STORIES:

Truong jumped over a locked fence and attempted to steal a barbecue smoker, according to nearby surveillance footage.

When officers arrived at the stadium, Truong ran further inside Paycor, WCPO-9 TV reported.

A K9 officer was deployed, and the dog located Truong.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Hamilton County Jail around 4:40 a.m., WCPO-9 TV reported.

Another man, 18-year-old Alexander Winegeart, was also arrested early Sunday after he broke into Paycor Stadium.

Winegeart was arrested based on an officer’s investigation and a security statement, according to court documents.

Winegeart was booked into Hamilton Jail around 4:45 a.m., WCPO-9 TV reported.

Court documents did not specify any connection between Truong and Winegeart, but both men are facing one count of breaking and entering, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Both are set to be arraigned in court on Monday morning.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!