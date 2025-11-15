2 men dead after plane crashes in Ohio field, OSHP says

HENRY COUNTY — Two men died after a plane crashed into a field in Ohio on Friday night.

The crash happened at around 5:08 p.m. in Henry County near County Road Y and Township Road 14a, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

OSHP identified the two men as Roger Hendricks, 85, and Terry Hendricks, 82.

The crash scene was about two miles south of the Village of New Bavaria in Henry County, WTOL said.

A single-engine 2013 Jabiru J230-SP lost altitude during a flight and crashed into a field, OSHP said.

NTSB wrote in a social media post that they are investigating the crash.

NTSB investigating the Nov. 14 crash of a Jabiru J230-SP airplane near New Bavaria, Ohio. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 15, 2025

