2 men hospitalized after boat crashes into beach breakwall

CLEVELAND — Two men were hospitalized after they crashed their boat into the breakwall at an Ohio beach on Sunday morning.
Around 7:41 a.m., Cleveland Fire crews were dispatched to Edgewater Beach on reports of two people who had crashed a boat into the breakwall, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
The Coast Guard had rescued the two men, according to the Cleveland Fire.
A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while a 27-year-old man was described as being in stable condition, WOIO-19 reported.
Additional details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation.
