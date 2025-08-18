2 men hospitalized after boat crashes into beach breakwall

Boat
2 men hospitalized after boat crashes into beach breakwall
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — Two men were hospitalized after they crashed their boat into the breakwall at an Ohio beach on Sunday morning.

Around 7:41 a.m., Cleveland Fire crews were dispatched to Edgewater Beach on reports of two people who had crashed a boat into the breakwall, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

The Coast Guard had rescued the two men, according to the Cleveland Fire.

A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while a 27-year-old man was described as being in stable condition, WOIO-19 reported.

Additional details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

