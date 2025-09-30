2 men injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two men were shot in Dayton over the weekend.

Dayton police were called to the 600 block of Prtiz Avenue on reports of shots fired before 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Soon after, they received another call on the same block for people drinking and shooting guns in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a male in the 1100 block of Haviland Avenue with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Sheldon said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

A second victim, a 19-year-old man, also arrived at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sheldon said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in this incident.

