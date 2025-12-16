2 men killed after vehicle crashes into tree, splits in half

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two men were killed after their car crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, crews were dispatched to the 9400 block of West Ridgewood Ave in Parma Heights on reports of a crash, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Parma Heights Police Detective Sergeant Eric Taylor told WOIO-19 that the impact actually split the vehicle in half.

The victims were identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as 27-year-old George Prediy of North Royalton and 23-year-old Vladyslav Andriy Kravtsiv of Parma.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, WOIO-19 reported.

Detective Sergeant Taylor added that “it is clear that speed was a factor in this incident.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Parma Heights Police Department.

