2 men seriously hurt after ATV crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — Two men were seriously hurt after an ATV crash in Springfield on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Upper Valley Pike after 9 p.m., according to a Springfield Police Division crash report.

A 50-year-old man was driving a Polaris Predator 500 ATV on a private drive, just east of 400 Upper Valley Pike, when he lost control.

The report indicates that the ATV overturned, and the driver was thrown off the vehicle.

A 48-year-old man was a passenger on the ATV at the time of the crash.

Medics took both men to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

No citations were issued in this crash.

