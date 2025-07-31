2 Ohio bars make list of Best Bars in America in 2025

Bartender pours draught beer to glass in pub taproom. Serving fresh beverage with foam. Lager drink from tap beer dispenser. Hand holds pint in, bar indoor. Refreshment closeup.

USA TODAY has announced its Bars of the Year 2025, highlighting the best bars across America that offer more than just drinks.

The list, curated by USA TODAY Network journalists, features 29 standout bars known for their unique atmospheres and local charm. These bars are celebrated for being places where both locals and visitors can enjoy good conversation and a taste of the city’s character.

From dive bars to hidden speakeasies, the selected bars offer a variety of experiences. Whether it’s enjoying a Rusty Nail aboard a simulated flight in Phoenix or pairing a salty margarita with a deep-fried hot dog at a dockside bar in Florida, each location provides a unique twist on the traditional bar experience.

The selection of bars reflects a diverse range of settings, including swanky cocktail lounges and beachfront watering holes. These establishments are recognized for their ability to tell a story through their ambiance and offerings.

USA TODAY’s Bars of the Year 2025 list showcases the vibrant and varied bar scene across the United States, offering something special for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s the Top 29 bars in America:

Druid City Brewing Company - Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Carry ON - Phoenix, Arizona

Gracie’s Tax Bar - Phoenix, Arizona

The Tiny Pony Tavern - Yucca Valley, California

Odell Brewing Co. - Fort Collins, Colorado

The Starboard - Dewey Beach, Delaware

The Old Salty Dog - Sarasota, Florida

Mary Lou’s - West Palm Beach, Florida

The Bartender’s Handshake - Des Moines, Iowa

Gabe’s - Iowa City, Iowa

Darling’s Louisville, Kentucky

Tasting Room of Louisiana - Alexandria, Louisiana

Carrie Nation Cocktail Clob - Boston, Massachusetts

Georgies - Asbury Park, New Jersey

Cowan’s Public - Nutley, New Jersey

Marge’s Lakeside Inn - Rochester, New York

Horsefeathers - Tarrytown, New York

Little Jumbo - Asheville, North Carolina

The Blind Elephant - Wilmington, North Carolina

Ghost Baby - Cincinnati, Ohio

Three’s Above High - Columbus, Ohio

Good For a Few - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Lemon & Olive - Eugene, Oregon

Saloon No. 10 - Deadwood, South Dakota

The Rabbit Hole - West Greenville, South Carolina

Brother Wolf - Knoxville, Tennessee

Fat Charlie’s Speakesy - Memphis, Tennessee

