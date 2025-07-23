2 Ohio officers shot; suspect at large

Police lights FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

LORAIN, Ohio — Two police officers were hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two Lorain officers are alive, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are two suspects involved, and at least one of the suspects remains at large.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!