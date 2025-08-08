2 Ohio police officers shot; search for gunman underway, mayor says

Officers shot in Cleveland Photo contributed by WOIO-TV
By WHIO Staff

EAST CLEVELAND — Two Ohio police officers were shot late Thursday night.

The shooting happened in East Cleveland just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Taylor Road, according to CBS affiliate WOIO TV in Cleveland.

The first officer shot went to the hospital himself and is expected to be “okay,” East Cleveland Mayor Lateek Shabazz told WOIO.

The Cleveland Division of Police dispatcher confirmed to WOIO that a second officer was shot and transported to the hospital.

The second officer’s condition is currently unknown.

Mayor Shabazz said the officers responded to a shooting and are searching for the suspected gunman.

We will continue to update this developing story.

