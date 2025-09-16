2 Ohio State buildings evacuated due to suspicious package

COLUMBUS — Two Ohio State University buildings have been evacuated as authorities investigate a suspicious package in the area.

Caldwell Lab 120 and the Journalism building were evacuated, our news partners at WBNS reported.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Additional information was not available.

