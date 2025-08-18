2 ounces of fentanyl seized during area undercover drug investigation

Alex Montgomery (Courtesy of Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER & HAMILTON COUNTIES — A 35-year-old man was recently arrested as part of an undercover drug investigation in Butler County, according to a spokesperson with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Montgomery, of Cincinnati, was arrested by the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.) and the Hamilton Police Department.

Agents recovered more than an ounce of fentanyl and approximately $1,400 while investigating, the spokesperson said.

After Montgomery was arrested, the Hamilton County Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit (RENU) executed a court-authorized search warrant at his Cincinnati home in the 1200 block of Thurnridge Avenue.

They found a Glock handgun and another ounce of fentanyl, according to the spokesperson.

Montgomery has since been charged with possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. The Butler County Common Pleas court also issued a capias warrant in connection with a prior drug-related case.

“The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners at every level to take dangerous drugs and firearms off the streets. Protecting our communities has no county boundaries, and these joint operations send a clear message to those who traffic in poison,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

