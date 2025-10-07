2 people arrested after flock camera spots stolen vehicle

By WHIO Staff

FAIRFIELD — Two people were arrested after a flock camera spotted a stolen vehicle in Butler County last week.

The Fairfield Police Department shared on social media that on Oct. 2, around 6:54 p.m., officers were notified of a flock hit for a stolen vehicle entering the city.

An officer located the vehicle in the lot of Advanced Auto Parts on Dixie Highway.

Other officers arrived on scene, and three people were taken into custody.

John Scott of Hamilton was arrested for obstructing justice and booked into the Butler County Jail, according to police.

Makenzie Mobley of Hamilton was found to have a warrant through Butler County, and drug paraphernalia was found on her person.

The other female in the vehicle was released, according to police.

Officers also located suspected narcotics in the vehicle, which were sent to be tested.

