2 people arrested in Vandalia after running from crash on I-70

VANDALIA — Two people were arrested after they ran from a traffic crash on I-70 Tuesday afternoon.

The Vandalia Police Department shared on Facebook that two people ran from Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers after a crash on I-70 Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects fled north toward the area of Peters Pike and Stonequarry Road.

One suspect was taken into custody and taken to the hospital.

The second suspect “took a jog” through the woods and into a nearby neighborhood where he was eventually arrested, according to the post.

He was taken to Montgomery County Jail.

“As always, if you see something that isn’t right, don’t hesitate to call us. There are times like this that make apprehensions even quicker,” the post read.

