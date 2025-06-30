2 people critically injured after being struck by lightning

2 people critically injured after being struck by lightning

COLUMBUS — Two people were critically injured after being struck by lightning in north Columbus Sunday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Medics were called to Northland High School on Northcliff Drive around 7:30 p.m., our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A man who lives directly across from the high school’s soccer field told WBNS-10 TV that he witnessed the strike.

Kevin Brown said that he was sitting outside in his garage when a storm rolled through the area around 7:30 p.m.

He said he looked up from his phone and saw lightning strike one person on the field.

“I saw the lightning come out of the sky, and it hit over in the field,” Brown said. “When it hit, it lit the person up.”

Brown described the lightning as an “orange glow,” WBNS-10 TV reported.

“Everybody else around him got knocked down,” he added. “I hope I don’t have memories of this. I’ve never seen this before — never seen a person get hit by lightning.”

Brown said he immediately called 911 after witnessing the strike.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group