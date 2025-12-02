2 people dead after being hit on busy Ohio interstate

By WHIO Staff

MAUMEE — 2 people have died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of Interstate 471 on Sunday, just before 5:30 p.m. in Maumee.

A 19-year-old was driving south on I-475 when they struck two pedestrians who were walking on the left shoulder, according to our CBS News affiliate WTOL.

The pedestrians identified as 30-year-old Amandeep Amandeep, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and 29-year-old Capshan Khosa of Brampton, Ontario, were walking next to their disabled semi.

Amandeep died at the scene, and Khosa was taken to an area hospital, where they died of their injuries.

One lane on I-475 was closed for most of the evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, but believes impairment does not seem to be a factor.

