2 people died, 1 person injured after car runs red light

TOLEDO — Two people have died, and one person is hospitalized after a crash in East Toledo on Friday night.

The crash happened just after midnight near Woodville Road and Varland Avenue, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

A driver was heading southbound on Woodville Road and ran the red light at Varland Avenue.

The second car was heading northbound and was driving through the intersection when the collision caused both cars to go off the road.

The driver and passenger, driving northbound, were identified as 58-year-old Nancy Murphy and 70-year-old Mark Murphy, who were taken to a hospital where they later died.

The 24-year-old driver, who is accused of running the red light, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but authorities have not said if anyone has been charged for the crash.

