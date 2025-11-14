2 people found dead after SWAT response in Ohio neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

ADAMS COUNTY — Two people were found dead last night after a SWAT response in Adams County.

Deputies responded to a home on Wintersteen Run Road for a well-being check on an elderly woman Thursday night and found a person dead with an apparent head trauma, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies tried to make contact with a second person in a nearby home, a gunshot was heard.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team was called to the scene to assist with entry.

When crews were able to get inside the home, they found a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said this appeared to be an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

