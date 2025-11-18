2 people found dead inside Ohio apartment

HILLIARD, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an Ohio apartment on Monday afternoon.

Hilliard Police officers were called around 2 p.m. for a well-being check at an apartment in the 4800 block of Leap Court, located near Leap and Cemetery roads, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Upon arrival, officers entered the home and found two adults who were unresponsive.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Detectives were called out as part of a full investigation.

Hilliard Police Lt. Doug Lightfoot told WBNS-10 TV that the incident “potentially is a murder-suicide,” but they are still investigating.

Police did not believe there was a continued threat.

The incident remains under investigation.

