2 people indicted in shooting death of suspected robber at Ohio pizza restaurant

TOLEDO — Two people were indicted in the shooting death of a suspected robber of an Ohio pizza restaraunt.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted 34-year-old Taylor Raths and 39-year-old Ronald Hurst on one count each of involuntary manslaughter and assault charges on Tuesday, CBS-affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

Raths was also indicted on an obstructing justice charge.

The charges stem from the death of 22-year-old Jayson Brown, who was shot at Zaza Wood-Fired Pizza & Mediterranean Cuisine in Executive Market Place in Toledo on Nov. 6 and pronounced dead at the hospital later that night, WTOL-11 reported.

According to court documents, Raths and Hurst are accused of coordinating an assault attempt at the restaraunt that involved someone spraying mace at occupants.

Hurst, who was arrested a few days after the shooting following an arrest warrant, is also accused of lying to police about his involvement in the incident and his whereabouts, WTOL-11 reported.

Both Raths and Hurst are awaiting their arraignment hearings, according to court records.

