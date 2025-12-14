2 people injured after rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were injured after a rollover crash in Darke County on Saturday evening.

Around 7:54 p.m. Saturday, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 800 block of U.S. Route 36 West in Greenville on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation showed that a Lexus ES driven by 83-year-old Samuel Wyrick of Troy was heading east on U.S. 36 near Hillgrove-Southern Road.

Wyrick failed to negotiate the curve, causing him to drive off the road and roll over.

Both Wyrick and his passenger, 77-year-old Rebecca Wyrick of Troy, were transported to Wayne Healthcare for minor injuries.

Wyrick was issued a citation for failure to maintain reasonable control.

Speed unsafe for the conditions of the roadway is believed to be a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

