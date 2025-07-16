2 people show up at hospital after shooting in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Two people were shot in Dayton late Saturday night, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Police were initially called to Miami Valley Hospital on reports of a person shot.

However, they learned the shooting occurred in the area of N Gettysburg Avenue and Oakridge Drive around 10:55 p.m.

A 24-year-old woman drove herself and another 21-year-old victim to the hospital, Sheldon said.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if police have any suspects in this shooting.

Detectives with the DPD’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this shooting.

