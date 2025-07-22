2 recent Ohio high school graduates killed, other teens hurt in fiery crash

DUBLIN, Ohio — An Ohio school district is mourning the loss of two recent graduates who died in a car crash Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred in the 8400 block of Sawmill Road when a 2015 Infiniti, driven by an adult, lost control and hit a utility pole, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The car then caught on fire, according to a cash report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both the driver and a juvenile passenger in the front seat were pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile in the back seat was hospitalized.

A Dublin school district spokesperson said the adult and juvenile who died graduated from Dublin Scioto High School this past school year.

The juvenile in the back seat is a current student.

The district released a statement to families:

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those lost, and to all members of the Irish community who knew and loved them. The loss of two young lives so full of promise is heartbreaking, and we know this news will be difficult for many,” the statement read in part.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group