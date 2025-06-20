2 reported shot near Wittenberg University

Springfield Police Cruiser Stock photo of a Springfield Police Cruiser (WHIO Staff: Adam Ewry)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Springfield.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Park Place around 12:42 p.m., according to Springfield Police.

Police confirmed two people were reported shot. The severity of the injuries was not initially made known.

The shooting scene is not far from Wittenberg University and Cliff Park.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

