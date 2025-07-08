2 rescued after being trapped underneath semi on busy interstate

I-71 crash (Courtesy of Cincinnati Fire and EMS)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Two people were rescued after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 71 in Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on I-71 northbound near the exit to Lytle Tunnel in Mount Auburn, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

A white car went under the semi-truck, according to the Cincy Fire & EMS.

Photos of the crash show that the back wheels of the semi are on top of the car.

Firefighters were able to rescue the two occupants in the white car, according to the fire department.

They were both hospitalized with minor injuries.

Drivers who use this interstate should expect delays.

Information on how this crash occurred was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

