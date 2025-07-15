2 rescued after trench at Ohio construction site collapses

Firefighters rescue people trapped on sky lift at the Montgomery Zoo

SUNBURY, Delaware County — Two people were rescued after a trench at an Ohio construction site collapsed Monday afternoon, according to our media partner, WBNS-10 TV.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Mill Stone Drive in Sunbury around 1:30 p.m.

BST&G Fire District Chief Chris Kovach told WBNS-10 that upon arrival, firefighters found one person who was buried up to their neck and another buried up to their waist in dirt.

Delaware County Director of EMS Jeff Fishel said one of the workers was removed quickly and is expected to be okay.

It took crews about two hours to recover the second person, according to WBNS-10.

Medics took the second victim to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

Two other people on scene who tried to help were also hospitalized for dehydration and a minor injury, according to WBNS-10.

Sunbury Mayor Joe St. John told WBNS-10 that the workers were installing wastewater treatment plant piping and storm drains about 30 feet underground when the collapse occurred.

The site will remain closed through the end of the week.

Several first responders were on scene of this incident

First responders from several agencies were on scene, including the Columbus Division of Fire, the Sunbury Police Department, the Liberty Township Fire Department and the BST&G Fire District.

