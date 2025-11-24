2 seriously hurt, 2 suffered minor injuries at busy Greene County intersection

GREENE COUNTY — Two people suffered serious injuries, and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night in Greene County.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) responded to a crash around 5:45 pm on State Route 235 and Hyde Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Honda Accord that was operated by Nicole Andreassen, 23, of Fairborn, was driving northwest on SR 235.

A 2022 Jeep Wrangler that was operated by Jennifer Henderson, 54, from Yellow Springs, and a 2015 Honda Civic operated by Chase Fultz, 29, from Xenia, were traveling southeast on SR 235.

Both Henderson and Fultz stopped at Hyde Rd. intersection, waiting to turn left, when Andreassen crossed over the center line, hitting the Jeep Wrangler head-on.

The Jeep Wrangler then hit the Honda Civic.

Andreassen was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Henderson was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Henderson had two passengers in the car: Jonathan Henderson, 21, of Yellow Springs, who suffered minor injuries, and Lottesisea Yousseff, 21, of Richmond, Indiana, who suffered serious injuries.

Fultz was transported to Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital with possible injuries.

Andreassen was cited for driving left of center two lane road.

The crash is under investigation by the Xenia Post of the OSHP.

