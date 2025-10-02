2 seriously hurt after motorcycle hit by suspected drunk driver

Large police presence on busy road after reported motorcycle crash The crash happened near Eastwood MetroPark, at 1401 Harshman Road, just before 8 p.m.
DAYTON — Two people were seriously hurt after an SUV hit a motorcycle in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a crash happened near Eastwood MetroPark, at 1401 Harshman Road, just before 8 p.m.

A SUV turned left onto Harshman and failed to yield to a motorcycle.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both thrown from the bike during the crash.

The passenger, a 35-year-old woman, is in critical condition.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, is stable with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt, and police said she is suspected of being drunk.

She was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

