2 seriously hurt after motorcycle hit by suspected drunk driver

The crash happened near Eastwood MetroPark, at 1401 Harshman Road, just before 8 p.m.

DAYTON — Two people were seriously hurt after an SUV hit a motorcycle in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a crash happened near Eastwood MetroPark, at 1401 Harshman Road, just before 8 p.m.

A SUV turned left onto Harshman and failed to yield to a motorcycle.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both thrown from the bike during the crash.

The passenger, a 35-year-old woman, is in critical condition.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, is stable with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt, and police said she is suspected of being drunk.

She was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

