2 students to be honored at Greene County ceremony tonight

15-year-old springs into action to help unconscious student at bus stop
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Two students will be honored at a Greene County ceremony Saturday night.

The Shawnee Territory Chapter Banquet will hold its banquet tonight at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia.

Tim Chenoweth, an event associate, said one of the students they will honor is Jasper Tall.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he was listening to music on a school bus back in March. That’s when he noticed an unconscious student lying on the ground.

Tall stayed with that student until help arrived.

The second student honored is Caden Church. He is a blind student who has been wrestling since he was 8 years old. Now, he wants to go hunting.

“Two kids were kind of standouts that were local kids,” said Chenoweth. “The kids should be recognized for what he did and everything. So that’s what we’ve done.”

