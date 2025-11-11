2 teens in custody after cruiser hit, chase

KETTERING/MORAINE — A police cruiser was hit by a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering officers spotted a red Infinity that was stolen out of Beavercreek.

Officers tried to block the vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart on West Dorothy Lane when it intentionally hit a marked cruiser and drove off, according to a Kettering police spokesperson.

The officer in the cruiser was not injured, but their cruiser did have disabling damage.

TRENDING STORIES:

After a short chase, the driver stopped and ran from the vehicle near the SR-741 and I-75 ramps in Moraine, police said.

The driver was taken into custody with the help of K9 Thor.

Two other suspects involved with the stolen Infinity had stayed at the Walmart after the chase began.

One of them was taken into custody, and another remains at large.

Both suspects in custody are 17-year-olds and are being charged with receiving stolen property, police confirmed.

Additional charges for the driver invovled in the chase are expected.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group