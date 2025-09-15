2 wanted out of Greene Co. arrested in area neighborhood

Brandon Bolling arrested (Franklin Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

FRANKLIN — Two people are arrested after a large police presence in an area neighborhood.

Monday afternoon, Franklin police were called to help Sugarcreek Township police find wanted suspects.

One of the suspects, Brandon Bolling, ran from officers, according to Franklin Township police.

Officers searched for Bolling with the help of drones and canine units.

Bolling was found and turned over to Sugarcreek Township police on multiple felony warrants.

Samantha Moss was also found and arrested on felony warrants out of Sugarcreek Township.

