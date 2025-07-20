2-week-old baby dies after being found unresponsive at area home

RICHMOND, IN — A two-week-old baby who was found unresponsive in an area home has died.

Officers and medics responded Tuesday to a 911 call on reports of an unresponsive two-week-old baby at a Randolph Street home in Richmond, Indiana, according to a social media post.

Medics transported the infant to Reid Health with a police escort.

The baby died at the hospital, Richmond Police said.

“There are no words that can ease the pain of losing a child,” said Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly. “Our hearts are with this family as they navigate this profound loss.”

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office also responded.

They called it a “heartbreaking incident” in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Losing a child is something no family should ever have to face. In those moments, we do everything we can to offer compassion and support,” said Wayne County Coroner R. Brent Meadows.

Chief Weatherly thanked their partner agencies for coming together to carry out their responsibilities, but also to support a grieving family.

