2 winning lottery tickets sold at Miami Valley gas stations

MIAMI VALLEY — Two winning lottery tickets were recently sold in the Miami Valley.

The first winning scratch-off was sold at a Speedway located at 600 East Sandusky Avenue in Bellefontaine, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Lottery.

The customer won a $50,000 prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $10 scratch-off game, $500,000 Bankroll.

The spokesperson said the winner will receive approximately $36,000 after federal and state tax withholding.

Overall odds of winning a prize with these scratch-offs are 1 in 3.90.

The second winning ticket was sold at Hunter IGA Express located at 4077 State Route 122 W. in Franklin.

A Lebanon man won $20,000 playing the VIP Millions scratch-off.

VIP Millions is a $50 scratch-off game with the top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years.

