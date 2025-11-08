2 winning Ohio Lottery tickets sold at same gas station

CHARDON — Two winning Rolling Cash tickets were sold at the same gas station.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The two winning $100,000 tickets were sold at Hambden Corners in Chardon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Coroner IDs 34-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash on I-75
- Person shot while driving, drives into nearby home
- Appeals court makes ruling on future of embattled Sheetz location in Centerville
The winning numbers were 3-6-7-15-34.
In the event of multiple 5 out of 5 winning jackpot tickets, the jackpot will be split equally among the winners, according to the Ohio Lottery.
Drawings are held daily at 7 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group