2 winning Ohio Lottery tickets sold at same gas station

Stock photo
By WHIO Staff

CHARDON — Two winning Rolling Cash tickets were sold at the same gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two winning $100,000 tickets were sold at Hambden Corners in Chardon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 3-6-7-15-34.

In the event of multiple 5 out of 5 winning jackpot tickets, the jackpot will be split equally among the winners, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Drawings are held daily at 7 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!