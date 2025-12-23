2-year-old girl dead after shooting inside Ohio home

COLUMBUS — A two-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Ohio on Monday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 8:45 p.m. in Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The girl has been identified as Va’Niyah Mason.

Police said that the incident was a “non-intentional shooting” between people inside a home, according to Columbus Police.

Officers are working to determine how the gun was accessed in the shooting, WBNS said.

The girl was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she died at 9:13 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

