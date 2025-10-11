20 become part of Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

MASON — 20 people became members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s “Saved by the Belt” club on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State Patrol partnered with King’s Island to host the event, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman learns punishment for intentionally setting Dayton apartment building on fire
- ‘A baby just got shot;’ 911 callers describe moments after reported shooting in Dayton
- Mom convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from athletic boosters to cover credit card expenses
The event was held inside the amusement park and the recipients were nominated from OSHP’s Jackson, Piqua and Wilmington districts.
The “Saved by the Belt” nomination recognizes those who wore a seat belt when involved in a crash, subsequently avoiding serious injury or death, the spokesperson said.
Each recipient got a framed Saved by the Belt certificate, license plate and license plate bracket, the spokesperson said.
Kings Island also provided each recipient and their family members with one-day admission tickets to the park.
The following individuals were honored on Saturday:
- Kiersten Bellamy, 13, of Bethel
- Michael Bellamy, 42, of Bethel
- Dorothy “Anna” Brown, 39, of Centerville
- Lilian Brown, 12, of Centerville
- Jamiha Carter, 8, of Bethel
- Nidjah Carter, 9, of Bethel
- Shawna Carter, 40, of Bethel
- Amber Catching, 42, of Fairfield
- Evangeline Clark, 8, of Centerville
- India Clark, 9, of Centerville
- Dominick Williams, 24, of Urbana
- Desmond Dorsey, 22, of Urbana
- Daniel Hammonds Jr., 41, of Otway
- Cassie Napier, 32, of Hamilton
- Kingston Napier, 12, of Hamilton
- Brent Peaden, 57, of Xenia
- Mary Talbert, 36, of McDermott
- Sandra Townsend, 64, of Franklin
- James Washington, 33, of Hamilton
- Ny’omi Washington, 1, of Hamilton
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group