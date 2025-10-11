20 become part of Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

MASON — 20 people became members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s “Saved by the Belt” club on Saturday.

State Patrol partnered with King’s Island to host the event, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The event was held inside the amusement park and the recipients were nominated from OSHP’s Jackson, Piqua and Wilmington districts.

The “Saved by the Belt” nomination recognizes those who wore a seat belt when involved in a crash, subsequently avoiding serious injury or death, the spokesperson said.

Each recipient got a framed Saved by the Belt certificate, license plate and license plate bracket, the spokesperson said.

Kings Island also provided each recipient and their family members with one-day admission tickets to the park.

The following individuals were honored on Saturday:

Kiersten Bellamy, 13, of Bethel

Michael Bellamy, 42, of Bethel

Dorothy “Anna” Brown, 39, of Centerville

Lilian Brown, 12, of Centerville

Jamiha Carter, 8, of Bethel

Nidjah Carter, 9, of Bethel

Shawna Carter, 40, of Bethel

Amber Catching, 42, of Fairfield

Evangeline Clark, 8, of Centerville

India Clark, 9, of Centerville

Dominick Williams, 24, of Urbana

Desmond Dorsey, 22, of Urbana

Daniel Hammonds Jr., 41, of Otway

Cassie Napier, 32, of Hamilton

Kingston Napier, 12, of Hamilton

Brent Peaden, 57, of Xenia

Mary Talbert, 36, of McDermott

Sandra Townsend, 64, of Franklin

James Washington, 33, of Hamilton

Ny’omi Washington, 1, of Hamilton

Crash breakdown (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

