20 college football players suspended after brawl during homecoming game

Football stock photo (jaflippo - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

FORT VALLEY, Ga — Dozens of college football players were suspended after a brawl broke out after a game.

The fight took place during Fort Valley State University’s homecoming game against Central State University.

Videos on social media show the fight breaking out after Valley State lost to Central State 18-14.

Twenty student athletes, nine from Fort Valley and 11 from Central State, were suspended by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Both head coaches were also suspended for a game, and each university was fined an undisclosed amount.

The SIAC did not identify the players suspended.

News Center 7 has reached out to Central State for a comment.

We will update this story if we receive a response.

