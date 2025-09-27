20-year-old man arrested after making threats toward university in Ohio, police say

Salvatore Caster (Lucas County Jail booking sheet)
By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO — A 20-year-old man was arrested for making terroristic threats towards the University of Toledo, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Salvatore Caster allegedly posted threatening messages on the university’s pharmacy Instagram page in August.

WTOL-11 reported that authorities said the comments generated concern among the students, staff, and other people who saw them.

Caster is facing one count of making a terroristic threat and inducing panic.

He was arrested on Sept. 25 and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Caster’s bond was set at $25,000.

©2025 Cox Media Group

