20-year-old man dead after boat crash in Clark County

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — A 20-year-old man is dead after a boat crash in Clark County Tuesday morning, a Springfield Police Division Lieutenant confirmed.

The crash occurred between two boats during a race at Champions Park Lake, which is located at 3934 Laybourne Road, around 10 a.m.

The lieutenant said medics took the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

His identity was not immediately available.

Springfield police completed an accidental injury report for the crash.

The lieutenant added that this has been the second deadly boat crash they have had here in the past few years.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

