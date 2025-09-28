20-year-old man hospitalized after crashing into pond in Logan County

20-year-old man hospitalized after crashing into pond in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing into a pond in Logan County last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 6600 block of County Road 29 in Logan County on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a crash report, a 20-year-old man from Enon was on his way to work when he drove off the left side of the road where it curved, striking a ditch and continuing over a driveway into a pond.

The man was able to force the driver’s side door open and swim to shore, according to the crash report.

The man then called his girlfriend before his phone died, who called 911.

Medics took the man to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group