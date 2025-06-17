20-year-old motorcyclist dead after area crash

FILE PHOTO: Police tape stretched across a crime scene investigation. Police are investigating a shooting at an Arizona restaurant that left at least three people dead.

FAIRFIELD, Butler County — A 20-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler County Sunday night, according to our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.

The crash happened near the intersection of South Gilmore Road and Pepper Ridge Road in Fairfield before 11 p.m.

Fairfield police told WCPO-9 that the motorcyclist was taken to Mercy Fairfield Hospital, where he later died.

The Butler County Coroner identified the man as Hunter Lee Douglas Miller.

The crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle, but additional details on what happened weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

