20-year-old motorcyclist dead after area crash

FAIRFIELD, Butler County — A 20-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler County Sunday night, according to our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.
The crash happened near the intersection of South Gilmore Road and Pepper Ridge Road in Fairfield before 11 p.m.
Fairfield police told WCPO-9 that the motorcyclist was taken to Mercy Fairfield Hospital, where he later died.
The Butler County Coroner identified the man as Hunter Lee Douglas Miller.
The crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle, but additional details on what happened weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
