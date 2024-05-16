2024 NFL schedule release: Here’s when the Cleveland Browns will play

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Teams across the NFL revealed their schedules for the upcoming 2024 season.

Ahead of Wednesday’s reveal, the NFL had already announced Cleveland’s season opener would be against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium September 8 with a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

Week 2 the Browns will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium.

The team’s bye week falls on Week 10.

AFC North Matchups:

Cleveland will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 at home and Week 16 for a “Thursday Night Football” matchup at Paycor Stadium.

The defending AFC North champs Baltimore Ravens come to Cleveland in Week 8. Cleveland will play the Ravens again at M&T Bank Stadium during Week 18.

Cleveland plays the Pittsburgh Steelers in weeks in Week 12 and Week 14.

Here’s the team’s full schedule:

Take it easy, dudes. Here's the 2024 regular season schedule!



🎟️: https://t.co/BBNHviXWgR pic.twitter.com/zsezxn16JL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 16, 2024

