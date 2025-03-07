2025 Miami Valley Fish Fry List

DAYTON — Email us at newsdesk@cmgohio.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name and address, the dates and hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website, and cost/menu information.

March 7, 2025

2025 St. John West Chester Fish Fry-Days - Every Friday from 4:30 pm-7:00 pm in the Parish Center. There are in-person and carry-out dining options. Delicious food at good prices. March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4 and April 11. At St. John The Evangelist / 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester, Ohio.

Carroll High School Fish Fry - Join us at Carroll High School for a delicious finish dinner, drinks, live music, gambling, a silent auction, and more. At Carroll High School / 4524 Linden Avenue, Dayton

Eintracht Fish Fry Friday : This is a Public Fish Fry at the Eintracht German Club on Troy Street in Dayton. The cost is $18 per person. 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday Night Fish Fry at Yankee Trace - All-you-can-eat Atlantic Cod at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace. Carry-out option is also available. At 10000 Yankee Street, Centerville. Every Friday in March 5-8 pm | Every Friday in April through April 18 is 4-8 pm.

Holy Trinity Church Fish and Sausage Fry - Enjoy an all-you-can-eat dinner of delicious fried fish, sausage, and tasty sides. Rafflet opportunities, silent auction items, and games of chance. At Holy Trinity Catholic Church / 272 Bainbridge Street in Dayton.

Sacred Heart Fish Fry in New Carlisle - At the Parish Center for your Fish Fry favorites. Located at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 209 W. Lake Avenue, New Carlisle, Ohio. Every Friday starting March 7 through April 11, 5-7 pm.

St. Christopher's Fish Fry - Join every Friday starting March 7 through April 11, 6-7:30 pm

St. Francis de Sales Fish Fry - Join for weekly fun and food! At St. Francis de Sales at 20A Desales Avenue in Lebanon, Ohio

- Join for weekly fun and food! At St. Francis de Sales at 20A Desales Avenue in Lebanon, Ohio St. Mary Fish Fry - Friday Fish Fry carry-out and dine-in with Fried or Baked Fish, mac and cheese or fries, Cole Slaw or Applesauce, and dinner roll. The location is at St. Mary in Piqua. March 7 through April 11 from 5-7 pm.

March 14, 2025

Incarnation Fish Fry - Join for a night of fun, food, and friends. Age 21 and over featuring fish dinner and famous fish tacos, blackjack, casino games, live music, and more. Carryout is also available. Located at the Church of the Incarnation at 55 Williamsburg Lane in Centerville, Ohio.

March 15, 2025

CJ Fish Friday - Enjoy traditional fare of fish, sausages, sides, and desserts along with games and a silent auction. Carryout is also available. Located at Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School at 505 South Ludlow Street in Dayton. The pre-order cost is $16-$22.

March 21, 2025

Miamisburg Band Boosters Fish Fry - Dinner includes fried fish or chicken tenders, fries, coleslaw, and applesauce. Featuring performances by the middle school and high school Jazz Band, plus a bake sale and basket raffles. The cost is $10-@20 and is located at Miamisburg High School at 1860 Belvo Road in Miamisburg.

Polish Club Dayton Fish Fry - There's no carryout and must be 21 to attend. The cost is $20 and is located at 1470 Valley Street in Dayton from 6-10 pm.

Greenville Masonic Lodge - All-You-Can-East Fish Fry. You can enjoy fish, fries, coleslaw, and applesauce. $12 per meal and carry-out is available. The event is located at 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville, Ohio. Hours are 5-7 pm.

March 28, 2025

St. Charles School Fish N’ Chips - Serving famous Hecht Family fish, a silent auction, blackjack, Bourbon Pull, and more. The event is located at St. Charles Borromeo School at 4600 Auckerman Boulevard in Kettering. The cost is $25 day of the event and $15 for the drive-through.

St. Brigid Fish Fry and Monte Carlo Night- Fish, fries, Coleslaw, Beer, Soft Drinks, casino games, and more. The event is at St. Brigid Parish at 312 Fairground Road in Xenia. The time is 6-11 pm and $25 at the door with a $20 presale.

April 4, 2025

Ascension Family Fish Fry - Fish Fry in the PAC. Carryout starts at 4:30 pm, and Fish Dinners start at 6 pm. Enjoy delicious food from the Hecht Clan with fries, coleslaw, baked beans, grilled cheese for kids, and homemade desserts. The event is at Ascension Catholic Church at 2025 Woodman Drive in Kettering.

























