2025 NFL schedule release: Here’s when the Cincinnati Bengals will play

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The NFL has released the full schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 season.

The Bengals will open the season Week 1 playing the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Some of the primetime games for the Bengals include:

  • Week 4 against the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football
  • Week 7 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football
  • Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens for Thanksgiving Day
  • Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins for Sunday Night Football

The team’s bye week falls on Week 9.

They end the season against the Cleveland Browns at home.

Here’s the team’s full schedule:

