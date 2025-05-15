2025 NFL schedule release: Here’s when the Cincinnati Bengals will play

CINCINNATI — The NFL has released the full schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 season.

The Bengals will open the season Week 1 playing the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Some of the primetime games for the Bengals include:

Week 4 against the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football

Week 7 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football

Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens for Thanksgiving Day

Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins for Sunday Night Football

The team’s bye week falls on Week 9.

They end the season against the Cleveland Browns at home.

Here’s the team’s full schedule:

