21-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:48 p.m. on Thursday, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of South Greenlee Road and Fenner Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota RAV4 was traveling south on South Greenlee Road.

The driver of the SUV reportedly stopped at the intersection before proceeding south, according to the sheriff’s office.

The SUV then entered the path of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling east on Fenner Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Garrett Boatright of Laura, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Sheriff’s office at 937-440-6085.

The crash remains under investigation, and potential charges are pending at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group