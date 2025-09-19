21-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Miami County

Miami County Sheriff's Office Contributed photo
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:48 p.m. on Thursday, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of South Greenlee Road and Fenner Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota RAV4 was traveling south on South Greenlee Road.

The driver of the SUV reportedly stopped at the intersection before proceeding south, according to the sheriff’s office.

The SUV then entered the path of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling east on Fenner Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Garrett Boatright of Laura, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Sheriff’s office at 937-440-6085.

The crash remains under investigation, and potential charges are pending at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!