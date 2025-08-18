21-year-old man seriously hurt after stabbing; boyfriend arrested

DAYTON — A man was seriously hurt after a stabbing in Dayton on Saturday.

On Aug. 16, just before 1:45 a.m., Dayton police were called to the 100 block of North Patterson Boulevard for reports of stabbing, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Officers found a 21-year-old man with a life-threatening injury.

An officer applied a tourniquet, which likely saved the man’s life.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, had been in a relationship with the victim for the past several weeks, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

We will continue to follow this story.

