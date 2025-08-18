21-year-old man seriously hurt after stabbing; boyfriend arrested

Police lights
Police shot, killed FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A man was seriously hurt after a stabbing in Dayton on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Aug. 16, just before 1:45 a.m., Dayton police were called to the 100 block of North Patterson Boulevard for reports of stabbing, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers found a 21-year-old man with a life-threatening injury.

An officer applied a tourniquet, which likely saved the man’s life.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, had been in a relationship with the victim for the past several weeks, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!