21-year-old shoots brother, killing him, after argument

COLUMBUS — A man shot and killed his brother Sunday night after an argument in East Columbus.

Columbus police officers went to a call on the 2000 block of East Moreland Dr. around 4:30 pm, according to our news partners WBNS.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Isaiah Hairston was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5 pm.

21-year-old Shelton Sutton was arrested and charged with murder.

Hairston and Sutton are brothers and had been fighting throughout the day.

When they had arrived at their home, Sutton allegedly shot Hairston with a pistol

