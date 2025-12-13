21-year-old shot in Dayton neighborhood

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 21-year-old man was shot in Dayton late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported in the 900 block of Huron Avenue after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with Dayton police.

He was taken to an area hospital.

Two guns were found during an investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

