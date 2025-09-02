21-year-old woman seriously injured after being thrown from ATV during crash

ATV
21-year-old woman seriously injured after being thrown from ATV during crash FILE PHOTO. (Fikretozk/iStock )
By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was thrown from an ATV during a crash.

Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, police and medics were dispatched to the 100 block of Diamond Mill Road in Clayton on reports of a crash.

According to a crash report filed by the Clayton Police Department, an ATV was traveling in a backyard as about 20 mph.

The ATV made a sharp turn, which caused the driver and the passenger to be thrown from the ATV.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was seriously injured as a result, according to the crash report.

Medics transported the driver to Miami Valley Hospital. Details on her current condition are not available at this time.

