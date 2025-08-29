22-year-old arrested after child porn investigation

LOGAN COUNTY — A 22-year-old man was arrested after a child porn investigation in Logan County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeremiah J. Monk, a 22-year-old resident of West Liberty, was identified as a suspect in the investigation.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Monk’s residence, taking several electronic devices as evidence.

TRENDING STORIES:

Monk has been initially charged with counts of rape (victim under the age of 13) and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

He was booked into the Logan County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group