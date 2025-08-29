22-year-old arrested after child porn investigation

LOGAN COUNTY — A 22-year-old man was arrested after a child porn investigation in Logan County.
Jeremiah J. Monk, a 22-year-old resident of West Liberty, was identified as a suspect in the investigation.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Monk’s residence, taking several electronic devices as evidence.
Monk has been initially charged with counts of rape (victim under the age of 13) and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
He was booked into the Logan County Jail.
